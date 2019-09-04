Mullah Haibatullah among 32 Militants Killed in Ghazni: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2019)

At least 32 Taliban militants including a senior commander of the group were killed in airstrikes conducted by Afghan air and ground forces in Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement released on Wednesday that the Afghan Air Forces conducted airstrikes in Jamal Khail village, Qarabagh district of Ghazni.

The statement added that the airstrikes killed 26 militants including Mullah Haibatullah, a key commander of the Taliban in Ghazni.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defense said that six Taliban militants including Zubaid, the financial in-charge of Taliban militants in Ghazni were killed in artillery fires in the center of the province.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.