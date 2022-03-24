Latest News
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday morning where he met Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials including acting deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the office of the deputy prime minister confirmed.
During the meeting, Baradar assured China that no actions against China will be carried out from Afghanistan and instead Kabul only wants good relations.
“Afghanistan and China have good and historical relations, and Islamic Emirate wants expansion of these relations,” said Baradar.
Wang meanwhile praised the IEA for ensuring security in Afghanistan, and said China is ready to expand trade ties with Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the office of the deputy prime minister, China will invest in the mining and energy sectors in the country and will establish economic zones.
During the meeting, China’s FM said that “extraction of Mes Aynak will start soon.”
The Chinese foreign minister was welcomed to Afghanistan at the oKabul airport on Thursday. He was met by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister.
Wang and Muttaqi also met for talks and discussed a number of issues, the deputy prime minister’s office said.
This comes after officials confirmed last week that China’s mining company Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) will open an office in Kabul by the end of this month.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assessed the agreement on Mes Aynak copper project in Logar province and has found no problems.
He said that mining at Mes Aynak, which holds an estimated 11.08 million tonnes of copper, will begin soon.
A consortium of MCC and Jiangxi Copper took on a 30-year lease for Mes Aynak in 2008. However, due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the mine has not been actively worked.
Russia’s special envoy arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov arrived in Kabul on Thursday and met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Russia’s Kabulov is leading a delegation that includes representatives from the ministries of defense, interior, economy, industry, agriculture and energy.
During the meeting, the sides discussed boosting political, economic, transit and regional ties, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry.
Kabulov said that the “balanced policy” of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the interest of regional countries and beyond and expressed satisfaction over the “achievements” of the new government.
For his part, Muttaqi praised the Russian delegation’s visit to Kabul and said that Russia with its “good resources” can assist Afghanistan in the implementation of a number of development projects.
He said that the new government gives serious attention to the issue of regional security and connectivity and it hopes that Afghanistan as the heart of Asia would play its role in strengthening transit, trade and economic relations between the regional countries.
Muttaqi also called for international cooperation in the fight against drugs.
Kabulov arrived in Kabul the same day that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in the Afghan capital.
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Thursday that a cabinet meeting of the IEA was chaired by Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kandahar province this week and lasted for three days.
According to a statement issued by the IEA on Thursday, the meeting was attended by IEA’s Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, his deputies, ministers, department heads and organization representatives including IEA’s spokesmen and other officials.
During the meeting, laws and policies of the offices of the IEA, interacting with the people, finding basic solutions to economic problems, gathering of all the Mujahideen of the IEA and recruiting and organizing them in the security departments were discussed.
“In general in order to better advance all government affairs, necessary guidance was given and important decisions were made in the meeting,” the statement read.
According to the statement Haibatullah also gave specific instructions to the relevant departments on implementing Islamic law in the country in order to maintain security.
The Economic Commission, chaired by Abdul Ghani Baradar, First Deputy Prime Minister, was tasked with attracting domestic and foreign investment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity, to pave the way for electricity generation, road construction and proper mining; planning for all economic projects and creating possible facilities.
“Administrative Commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, tasked to take the necessary steps to reform the administrative systems and solve problems in the financial and other sectors, and then to share it with the leadership,” the IEA statement said.
Also, in the cabinet meeting, instructions were given about rounding up and treating drug addicts and preventing the purchase and sale of drugs in the country.
The statement further said that the Supreme Leader instructed all ministers, officials, and relevant departments to protect weapons, vehicles, and other government equipment, and to be careful with the national treasury.
“If he can, he will determine a salary for each Afghan, both men and women, because he understands the problems and issues of his poor nation.”
“However, since the Islamic Emirate is still economically weak, the people must cooperate with their system, try to collect tithes and zakat and spend it properly, and the institutions must refrain from extravagance and excessive spending,” Haibatullah said, as quoted in the statement.
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
The two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers wrapped up on Wednesday in Islamabad after delegates adopted the 70 point Islamabad Declaration, which also touched on Afghanistan.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, while speaking at a press conference at the end of the 48th meeting of this 57-member body, said: “We shall continue dialogue with the authorities in Afghanistan, with international partners, with the objective to achieve peace, security and development in this member country of the OIC.”
Forty-six countries participated at a ministerial level, while the other countries were represented by senior officials.
Nearly 800 delegates attended the meeting hosted by Islamabad.
The meeting agenda included deliberations on the situation in Palestine, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Afghanistan.
Also, issues pertaining to Africa and Muslims in Europe and developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Syria were taken up at the meeting.
Islamophobia, international terrorism and cooperation in economic, cultural, social, humanitarian, and scientific domains were the other subjects that were discussed.
A wide-ranging Islamabad Declaration containing as many as 70 points was adopted at the meeting by the conference.
Islamabad Declaration underscored strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.
“We affirm our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and express the confidence that the resilient Afghan people will continue to steer their country on the path to progress and prosperity. We recognize that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan can only be assured through formation of a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnicities,” the declaration read.
“We underline the importance of full respect for the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and persons belonging to ethnic, religious and cultural minorities.
“We commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening and Pakistan for hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on 19 December 2021, to mobilize humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan; note with apperception its decisions including the appointment of the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General on Afghanistan, establishment of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund and Afghanistan Food Security Programme, and the strengthening of the OIC Mission in Kabul,” read the declaration.
“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the office of the OIC Special Envoy on Afghanistan.
“We welcome the operationalization of the Humanitarian Trust Fund during the 48th CFM, and in this regard appreciate the pivotal role of the Islamic Development Bank. We appreciate the first important contribution received in the Trust Fund from Nigeria.
“We reiterate our call to the OIC Member States and other international partners to contribute generously to the Trust Fund, which would help alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to provide them opportunities for progress and development,” read the declaration.
“We underline that Afghanistan’s early access to its financial resources is critical in preventing an economic meltdown and exacerbation of the humanitarian situation; and call for the return of the frozen national assets of Afghanistan to its people to whom they rightfully belong.
“We reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used as a platform or safe haven by any terrorist group, in particular Al-Qaeda, Daesh and its affiliates, ETIM, and TTP; and urge the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of spoilers, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” read the declaration.
