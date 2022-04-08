Business
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, including the country’s deputy prime minister, on Friday inaugurated the Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the current caretaker government, said that Qashqari oil field is an important project and part of development plans the IEA has.
Baradar said this project will benefit all of Afghanistan as revenue generated from the oil will go towards other development projects.
The acting minister of mines and petroleum said that about 200 tons of fuel oil will be extracted from the mine a day, and that the project will generate substantial revenue for the country.
“Two hundred tons of oil will be extracted daily for the people Inshallah; the revenues of all Afghanistan’s mines will be collected by the Central Bank,” Shahabadin Delawar, acting minister of Mines and Petroleum said.
Sar-e-Pul and Faryab provinces have three oil fields; they are Qashqari, Qom Bazaar and Zamarod. According to official statistics, the amount of proven reserves in this area is estimated at 87 million barrels.
China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan
During a visit to Kabul, officials from a Chinese company said they are interested in investing in Afghanistan.
The head of the corporation (CNPCI), said Wednesday in a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, that the company wants to invest in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the company’s interest and said that now, with the provision of security, the grounds for domestic and foreign investments in Afghanistan has been prepared.
Hanafi has stated that the Islamic Emirate (IE)
is cooperating with foreign businessmen and investors in providing security and facilitating the investment process.
CNPCI is China’s state-owned oil and gas company, which is China’s largest energy company.
China, meanwhile, recently hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who attended the meeting asked international companies to invest in Afghanistan.
21st package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Thursday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 21st package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
IEA bans use of Iranian currency in bordering Nimruz province
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Nimruz province have banned the use of foreign currency in transactions, sales and purchases in the province, which borders Iran.
Mawolavi Mohammad Mahajer, head of security at Nimroz police headquarters, says that the province’s people mostly use Toman [Iranian currency] in their daily transactions due to its close proximity to Iran.
Mahajer said that two days ago, a decision was taken to curb the practise.
Mahajer said if people are caught using foreign currency, offenders will be dealt with seriously and legally.
For years, the people of the border provinces have been using foreign currency in their transactions.
However, almost 80% of cross-border trade in Nimruz is being done in Iranian Tomans.
This comes after the IEA imposed a country-wide ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan.
“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.
The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring countries such as Pakistan for trade.
