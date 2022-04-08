Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, including the country’s deputy prime minister, on Friday inaugurated the Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the current caretaker government, said that Qashqari oil field is an important project and part of development plans the IEA has.

Baradar said this project will benefit all of Afghanistan as revenue generated from the oil will go towards other development projects.

The acting minister of mines and petroleum said that about 200 tons of fuel oil will be extracted from the mine a day, and that the project will generate substantial revenue for the country.

“Two hundred tons of oil will be extracted daily for the people Inshallah; the revenues of all Afghanistan’s mines will be collected by the Central Bank,” Shahabadin Delawar, acting minister of Mines and Petroleum said.

Sar-e-Pul and Faryab provinces have three oil fields; they are Qashqari, Qom Bazaar and Zamarod. According to official statistics, the amount of proven reserves in this area is estimated at 87 million barrels.