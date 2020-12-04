Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Rahman is set to play for the Australian cricket team Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

In a statement released on Friday, the Brisbane Heat said that Rahman was tested positive during hotel quarantine in Queensland.

“The Afghanistan player traveled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Rahman will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department “until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL|10.”

Meanwhile, Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson stated that the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for the organization and the Brisbane Heat.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,’’ he pointed out.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, stated: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”