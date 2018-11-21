Muhaqiq Agrees with Interim Gov’t on Condition

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2018)

Muhammad Muhaqiq Deputy Chief Executive of Afghanistan says he will support the establishment of an interim government if it is only for the purpose of facilitating peace talks and holding the upcoming presidential election.

“If the purpose of an interim government is to be a successor of the current system, then it is impossible. Because we don’t want to lose the achievements of the last 17-years. But if an interim government is to be formed for holding the election and finalizing peace talks then we are not against that,” Muhaqiq told Ariana News during an interview.

Meanwhile, Muhaqiq welcomes peace efforts intensified by Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan’s Reconciliation.

In addition, Muhaqiq accuses President Ashraf Ghani of centralizing corruption and violating the National Unity Government (NUG) agreement.

When he was asked why he is not resigning for the sake of national interests, Muhaqiq replied: “resigning is not a custom in Afghanistan”.

The senior government official also stresses that a regular plan is needed for reaching to a permanent stability in the country.

After reports of proposed interim administration in Kabul emerged, Ghani’s office said that the government is committed for the April 2019 presidential elections and that rumors about the formation of an interim government or delay in coming elections are “baseless”.