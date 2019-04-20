Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital Inaugurated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Saturday that Pakistan’s Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Afghan Minister of Public Health, Ferozuddin Feroz jointly inaugurated Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in an auspicious ceremony in Kabul.

The statement said that Vise President Mohammad Sarwar Danish participated the occasion as a Chief Guest.

The 200-bed state-of-art Jinnah Hospital, completed at a cost of US$ 24 million, was officially handed over by Pakistan to the government of Afghanistan, the statement said.

According to the statement, Ali Mohammad Khan said that Jinnah Hospital would be a substantial contribution to the health sector of Afghanistan also conveyed the message of the Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s that his country would continue to take all possible measures for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan and that he wished to see a stable, secure, peaceful, prosperous and sovereign of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Feroz appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in the health sector which also included under construction 100-bed Naeb Aminullah Khan Hospital, Logar costing US$ 19 million and other completed projects including Nishtar Kidney Center Jalalabad, the statement added.

“Jinnah Hospital was the flagship project of Pakistan’s $1 billion development assistance to Afghanistan in pursuance of Pakistan’s policy objective of deepening and broadening people to people connections between the two countries,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, said.