MSF reports basic medical needs of Afghans are not being met
Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday said despite the international community having touted the achievements of Afghanistan’s health care delivery model, strong evidence shows that the health system is unable to meet the basic medical needs of Afghans.
“Public health facilities in Afghanistan are under-funded and under-resourced, lacking qualified personnel, equipment, medicines and medical supplies.”
In a briefing paper published Tuesday MSF said Afghans today are struggling to access basic healthcare facilities as a result of violence and insecurity, poverty, and an under-funded and under-resourced health system.
“Every day, Afghans must undertake dangerous journeys across active frontlines and mined roads, through checkpoints and areas controlled by armed groups to seek medical care.
“They are often unable or too afraid to leave their homes, and, when medical emergencies happen, such delays can prove fatal.”
MSF also stated that healthcare facilities in Afghanistan are attacked more often than almost anywhere in the world, forcing their temporary or permanent closure and depriving millions of access to vital medical services.
“In addition to creating a climate of fear, such attacks severely limit access to vital medical services by forcing health providers to suspend or discontinue activities,” MSF reported.
Citing World Health Organization (WHO) findings, MSF stated that up to three million people were deprived of essential health services in Afghanistan in 2020 as a result of health facilities forced to close by parties to the conflict.
In addition, the organization said the humanitarian crisis, compounded by the health and socioeconomic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, is worsening throughout the country.
According to MSF, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the financial hardship for Afghans and that many have lost their livelihoods as a result of border closures, reduced commercial activity and job losses, and are receiving less in overseas remittances.
“Direct medical and non-medical costs put healthcare further out of reach for people living in poverty,” the report stated.
MSF stated that in recent years, “the international community has touted the achievements of Afghanistan’s health care delivery model, despite strong evidence that the health system is unable to meet Afghans’ basic medical needs.”
Actors, such as MSF, have stepped in to fill important gaps in health service provision. “However, the situation is not sustainable, as humanitarian needs multiply and add further pressure on already overburdened medical facilities,” MSF reported.
The organization also warned that national and international stakeholders must recognise that basic services, such as healthcare, are insufficient and incapable of addressing Afghans’ immediate needs, and that now is not the time to reduce humanitarian support to Afghanistan.
“Access to quality and affordable medical care for all must be made an urgent priority,” MSF said.
Biden tells Congress US will continue to support Afghanistan and its peace process
US President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday that Washington will continue to fully support peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban and will encourage other nations in the region, especially Pakistan, to do more to support stability in Afghanistan.
In his letter he stated that over the past few decades, the United States and its partners have trained hundreds of thousands of Afghan troops and that the US will with the support of Congress, “continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces”.
“We will also continue to support the rights of Afghan women and girls and to maintain significant humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan.
“We will continue to pursue diplomacy and fully support peace talks between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, facilitated by the United Nations. And we will encourage other nations in the region, especially Pakistan, to do more to support Afghanistan and to support stability in the country,” Biden stated in the letter.
“But we will not allow United States troops to be a bargaining chip between warring parties in other countries. That is a recipe for staying indefinitely in Afghanistan,” he said.
He also stated the US will withdraw responsibly, deliberately, and safely, from Afghanistan, in full coordination with its allies and partners.
“Our NATO allies and operational partners, who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us for almost 20 years and who have also made great sacrifices, will now withdraw alongside our forces as we stand by our enduring principle of ‘in together, out together’.”
Giving background on his decision to leave Afghanistan, Biden stated that he reached this conclusion “after conducting a rigorous policy review process and consulting closely with our allies and partners, with our military leaders and intelligence personnel, with our diplomats and our development experts, with the Congress and the Vice President, and with the President of Afghanistan and many other leaders around the world.”
He noted however that over the last 20 years, the terrorist threat to the United States has become more dispersed around the globe and that keeping thousands of troops concentrated on the ground in Afghanistan “no longer makes sense as the most effective counterterrorism strategy when the threat has metastasized across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”
“Our focus and posture need to adapt accordingly,” he said.
But according to him, the US will not take its eye off the terrorist threat in Afghanistan.
“The United States will reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and assets in the region to prevent the reemergence of a terrorist threat in Afghanistan.
“We will hold the Taliban and the Afghan government accountable to their commitments not to allow terrorists to threaten the United States or its allies from Afghan soil. And we will refine our national strategy to monitor and disrupt terrorist threats wherever they arise,” he said to Congress.
Three die in ANA helicopter crash in Maiden Wardak province
At least three Afghan Air Force personnel died and one other was wounded Tuesday night when a military helicopter crashed in Maidan Wardak province, officials confirmed.
The Ministry of Defense said in a news release that an M-17 helicopter crashed on Tuesday night in Jaghato district of Maidan Wardak province due to technical problems.
“At least three people died in the incident and another was injured,” read the statement.
The wounded man was transferred to Kabul for further treatment, the ministry said.
But the Taliban claim the Afghan army helicopter was shot down in the Jaghatu district.
They said the helicopter was downed while trying to supply security force members who were under siege.
Ten HALO Trust deminers killed in Baghlan shooting
At least 10 deminers from the HALO Trust were killed on Tuesday night in a shooting by unknown gunmen in northern Baghlan province, police confirmed Wednesday.
Ahmad Jawed Basharat Baghlan police spokesman said 14 others were also wounded in the incident that took place in the HALO Trust compound in Baghlan-e-Markazi district.
Basharat blames the Taliban for the attack.
But locals said the attack was carried out by masked men and that their identities have not yet been determined.
The bodies of the deceased and the wounded deminers were transferred to a public hospital in Pul-e-Khumri City, the center of Baghlan, officials said.
The Interior Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban for the attack.
“At around 10pm last night, Taliban entered the camp and fired on the deminers,” Arian said.
He also stated that at least 10 were killed and 14 others wounded, but local residents said 10 were killed and 17 others were wounded.
Arian says that Taliban continue to commit crimes against service institutions, academia and religious sites.
The victims are all residents of Baghlan province, locals say.
