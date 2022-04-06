Health
MSF raises concern over increase in measles cases in three provinces
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the rising incidence of measles in the country, saying that the provinces of Herat, Kunduz and Helmand are the most affected.
MSF said Wednesday that in the past week alone, 90 children with measles had been admitted to a special ward in Herat province.
Last week, the agency announced the opening of a special ward for measles patients at the provincial hospital, saying that it has now increased the ward to 60 beds.
Médecins Sans Frontières said in just a few days, all the beds in this ward were full of measles patients and now there is no room for other sick children.
According to MSF, Helmand and Kunduz provinces have had the highest number of measles cases in the past week.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that measles is on the rise among children in Afghanistan and that so far this year, at least 43,000 children have contracted the disease.
Of this, 214 children have died in the past three months from measles, WHO reported.
According to WHO, five percent of these deaths are children under the age of five, which is higher than last year.
While the Ministry of Health has not confirmed these numbers, officials have confirmed an outbreak of the disease and reported cases in Kunduz, Kabul and Helmand provinces.
Health
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are holding a high-level meeting in Qatari capital Doha on interim priorities for the health sector in Afghanistan over the next 18-24 months.
The meeting started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Thursday.
It includes delegates from WHO, UNICEF, Qatar, Afghanistan, donors, and other humanitarian organizations. Afghanistan is represented at the meeting by the acting minister of public health.
The meeting is expected to review progress and persistent gaps in humanitarian response and emergency risk management (including COVID-19, disease outbreaks, acute malnutrition) and identify options for addressing them, according to a WHO statement.
It is also convened to identify and prioritize the elements of a health system, including health workforce, supply chain management, coordination and governance and others, requiring support and short-term solution.
Delegates are expected to agree on approaches to support the implementation of the Afghanistan National Emergency Action Plan for Polio Eradication and leverage polio assets in support of other humanitarian and development needs.
According to the United Nations, over 24 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year. They face displacement, drought, food insecurity and malnutrition, COVID-19, and many other health challenges.
“Investing in the health and education of Afghanistan is an investment in the future of people who have suffered so much,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the meeting. “WHO remains committed to working with all partners for a healthier, safer, fairer future for Afghanistan.”
Health
Senior UN officials visit Kabul; raise concern over plight of children
High-ranking United Nations officials, who visited Kabul, have expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children in Afghanistan.
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator warned during his visit to Afghanistan that many of these children could die.
In a series of tweets, Griffiths, highlighted the situation and said: “I began my visit to Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul. I struggle to put into words how profoundly affected I was by the plight of the babies I met. Tiny, listless newborns, two to an incubator, suffering from acute malnutrition.”
The Ministry of Public Health acknowledges that the rate of malnutrition is high and that acute malnutrition of children has been recorded in 28 provinces, with a total of 3.5 million children in Afghanistan in dire need of food assistance.
“Yes, in 2022, the number of people suffering from malnutrition has increased, and along with the problems of poverty, misery, measles, etc., it leads to malnutrition,” said Javid Hazhir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Malnutrition is the worst enemy of children’s health. Doctors also say that the main reason for malnutrition is poverty, lack of food security along with fatal diseases such as persistent diarrhea and cold also cause malnutrition.
“Poverty is one of the main causes of malnutrition in Afghanistan. Our people get this disease from misery and lack of food,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
Health
WHO rolls out measles vaccination campaign to fight ongoing outbreak
More than 1.2 million children aged 6 to 59 months are earmarked to be vaccinated during the current measles vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
According to WHO, about 9,200 health workers, volunteers, supervisors, and monitors have been mobilized to cover 49 districts in 24 provinces in a week-long campaign that started on Saturday. The campaign will wrap up on Thursday.
WHO in Afghanistan is supporting the Afghan Ministry of Public Health and provincial health authorities in the management of the vaccination.
“This measles immunization campaign is part of the national response measure to stop the spread of the outbreak, save lives of young children and reduce the burden on health systems”, says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, who joined the campaign in Malek Mohammad Khan District Hospital in Wardak province.
“I appeal to every parent to bring your kids for vaccination and give them the best gift of being protected from life-threatening but preventable disease. I also appeal to everyone to protect the health workers; they are protecting your children and it is your duty to ensure their safety.”
Afghanistan has been experiencing a measles resurgence that started at the beginning of 2021. From January 2021 to 13 March 2022, there have been 48,366 cases and 250 deaths.
In 2022 alone, there have been over 18,000 cases and 142 children have died of measles in the country.
“The rise in measles cases in Afghanistan is especially concerning because of the extremely high levels of malnutrition. Malnutrition weakens immunity, making people more vulnerable to illness and death from diseases like measles – especially children,” said Dapeng.
MSF raises concern over increase in measles cases in three provinces
Iran steps up deportation of Afghan refugees
Intel suspends business operations in Russia
IEA lowers tax for small businesses
20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Afghan traders still unable to make foreign payments despite new license
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Saar: Imran Khan’s removal as Pakistan PM discussed
Zerbena: India-Turkmenistan talks over TAPI gas pipeline project
Tahawol: IEA’s ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Herat4 days ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
-
Latest News3 days ago
Suspected thief hurls grenade into Kabul money exchange market
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN raises $2.44 billion for Afghan aid amid concerns on girls’ education
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
-
Latest News4 days ago
Window of opportunity to negotiate for Afghan women’s rights rapidly closing: Amnesty
-
Latest News5 days ago
Neighbors at China meeting call for inclusive political structure in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghanistan, regional stability