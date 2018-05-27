MRRD to Launch 22 Development Projects in 12 Provinces, Worth Over $225M

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2018 4:07 pm)

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) will launch 22 development projects in 12 provinces that worth more than $225 million.

As part of the territorial cohesion framework, MRRD has signed the contract of these projects with provincial development councils of 12 provinces.

The Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Mujib Rahman Karimi said that the projects will be implemented with financial support of India and that it will provide employment opportunities to more than 76,000 people in the country.

This comes as insecurity is considered to be a major challenge in front of these projects as MRRD has lost four of its employees recently.