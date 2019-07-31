MRRD Holds Women’s Rural Industries Exhibition in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2019)

The Women’s Rural Industries Exhibition inaugurated by the officials of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Kabul on Wednesday.

Held in ‘Chehl Soton Garden” of Kabul, the women from 34 provinces of the country are showcasing their rural products to the visitors.

They say that organizing such exhibitions can be efficient in marketing for women.

“This [exhibition] is a chance for us especially this is quite important in marketing for us,” said Zainab, an artisan.

“We are glad to be here but this cannot solve all of our problems,” said Hafiza, an artisan.

Meanwhile, Mujiburrahman Karimi, the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, says that the exhibition is effectual for the businesswomen and small startups.

According to him, the job opportunity will be provided for 800,000 women in the next five years.

The rural industries’ development program, supported by the World Bank, is being by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in several villages since ten years.