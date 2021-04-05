Business
MPs warn of serious development budget embezzlement
Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) warned on Monday that millions of dollars earmarked for development projects in Afghanistan could be embezzled and sent out of the country by officials after the ministry of finance ordered that all development projects be put on hold.
The minister said however that it has called for projects to be prioritized as its dealing with a budget deficit.
“The Finance Ministry has told all other ministries that no projects can be implemented without the approval of the (finance) ministry,” said MP Makhdom Abdullah Mohammadi. He also said the signature of the Acting Finance Minister carries no weight.
Parliament approved the budget for the new fiscal year, 1400, in February following tension between government and the Wolesi Jirga over the document.
The estimated budget for the current year is over 473 billion AFN (nearly $6 billion), including 311 billion AFN ($4 billion) for the regular budget and 162 billion AFN ($2 billion) for the development budget.
Some MPs said money is already being embezzled.
“A clear looting [of government revenue] is underway; the budget is being looted before the eyes of millions of people,” MP Ghulam Husain Naseri said.
Another MP, Allah Gul Mujahed, meanwhile, stated: “We passed the year 1400 budget but projects for the year 1399 (2020) have been postponed to the year 1400 and the Acting Minister of Finance has told the Ministry of Public Works to stop working on development projects. They may want to transfer money [outside Afghanistan].”
The Ministry of Finance, however, stated that the organization has faced a budget deficit.
“We have faced a deficit in the budget; therefore, an official letter has been issued [to the ministries] to create a financial discipline and prioritize national projects and effectively use the national budget,” said Rafi Tabe head of Finance Ministry’s media office.
50% of national revenue being embezzled: Officials
Afghanistan’s acting finance minister Khalid Payanda said on Thursday that 50 percent of national revenue is being embezzled due to corruption, a lack of capacity and outdated finance system.
According to Payanda, reforms will be brought to the current finance system.
This comes days after President Ashraf Ghani made the announcement the national revenue income was being lost in the system.
However, the deputy finance minister, Alam Shah Ibrahimi, said that revenue expected to be generated in this new solar year will increase against last year.
In addition to the high rate of embezzlement of national revenue, officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said this week that the country’s export volumes fell by over 21 percent in the 1399 solar fiscal year, against the previous year.
According to reports, the total export volume for 1399 was $776 million down from just over $1 billion in 1398.
Officials attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of stability and security in Afghanistan.
World Bank approves $25m grant for education in Afghanistan
The World Bank on Thursday approved the allocation of an additional $25 million in financing from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to increase access to primary and secondary education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls.
In a statement issued by the World Bank, the organization said the new grant for the EQRA project will help build 100 additional schools, further improve learning and access to education for girls, support teachers’ training, and promote community-based education.
“Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country’s schools still have minimal infrastructure,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“This additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enroll more children in schools,” he said.
“Girls’ education is one of the smartest investments a country can make: it boosts economic growth, curbs infant mortality and improves child nutrition,” said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE.
“GPE will continue to do its part so that millions of girls and boys, especially the most vulnerable, can go to school and learn.”
Over the past ten years, Afghanistan has made great strides in improving access to education, but learning poverty is among the highest in the world.
Afghan-Uzbek trade to top $2 billion within three years
Officials at the Uzbek embassy in Kabul said Wednesday that within three years, trade volumes between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan will reach $2 billion.
According to embassy officials both countries are working to boost bilateral economic co-operation.
A number of Afghan and Uzbek private sector members held a meeting on Wednesday in Kabul to strengthen ties and co-operation and assess economic opportunities available between the two countries.
Officials at the Uzbek embassy in Kabul said ties with Afghanistan will be strengthened in a number of sectors.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade says government has provided the necessary facilities for foreign investors in the country and that they can invest individually or collectively in Afghanistan.
At the same time, an exhibition of domestic products was held in Kabul on Wednesday, which was attended by a number of Uzbek investors. Uzbek products were also on display at the fair.
