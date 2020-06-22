Latest News
MPs urge gov’t to introduce cabinet members for vote of confidence
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) asked the government to introduce ministerial nominees to the House for a vote of confidence.
A number of lawmakers say that the government must end having acting ministers in the cabinet.
“We need a strong government and cabinet to prevent conspiracies, and by obeying the constitution, the candidates for ministries must be nominated to parliament, and we will not vote for dual-national ministers,” said MP Nilofar Ebrahimi.
Meanwhile, MP Sayed Zahir Masroor said that the government should nominate new figures for the ministries instead of those who were rejected by the parliament.
“Candidates for ministries who do not receive a vote of confidence do not have the right to be elected, and the government should nominate new ministers and not create more challenges,” Masroor said.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives emphasizes that the House will decide decisively against the candidate for ministers.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “As for the nomination of ministers, the Wolesi Jirga will vote on the specialty of the profession, and the House of Nation will not vote for the ministers blindly, and if the candidates do not receive a vote, they have no right to continue as acting ministers, as this is the president’s commitment.”
However, members of the House of Representatives emphasize that the government is incapable of regulating the cabinet, and most government ministries have been run by acting ministers for several years, which has had a detrimental effect on the governance situation.
Business
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
The US wants to continue its assistance to Afghanistan after the possible peace agreement with the Taliban, aimed to end the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.
A number of diplomats told Ariana News that Washington wants to continue its assistance and implement new development, infrastructure, job creation, and economic programs in Afghanistan.
Shukria Barakzai, Afghanistan’s former ambassador to Norway, said: “The international communities would like to invest in Afghanistan and provide job opportunities for Taliban fighters not only in the Afghan uniforms but also in their employment in national and international economic projects.”
Meanwhile, 114 billion AFN for the national budget this year will shape Afghanistan’s development and operations sector; Most of the global aid including 8.14 billion from the US is allocated for the development sector.
The Afghan government is preparing to attend the Geneva summit in late November to both attract more financial assistance from the world and to shed light on future grants.
“We’re trying to get more donations every year. We’re working on a global conference in 2020 for the next few years. The donor’s commitments will be clearer,” Shamroz Khan Masjidi, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said.
The Afghan State Ministry for Peace Affairs also says that it has studied the country’s needs on its pre-, current, and post-peace plans with the Taliban.
“In proportion to the progress of the process and the conditions that have arisen, ASMPA will take action in coordination with all institutions and structures related to the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Peace.
Following the peace agreement, addressing infrastructure and job creation programs, especially in areas under Taliban rule that have been under siege, and removing Afghanistan from economic dependence is considered a serious need.
“Afghanistan’s main problem is the country’s economic prosperity, which needs to be addressed in order to reduce economic dependence and strengthen the internal forces,” said Shabir Bashiri, chairman of the Supreme Council of Industries, Mines and Investment.
The final paragraph of the US-Taliban peace agreement also states that the United States is working with the new Afghan government to rebuild Afghanistan economically and not to interfere in its affairs.
On the other hand, a number of economic analysts and senior representatives of the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction are concerned about the post-war Afghan economy and are calling on donors to continue their financial and military assistance to establish a regular military force in Afghanistan.
While some belief with the approach of Intra-Afghan Talks, an end to the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan might be reached, economic and political analysts at the Modern War Institute are concerned about post-war Afghanistan saying that even after peace, Afghanistan needs long-term financial and economic assistance from donor countries.
Duncan Walker, a professor of economics at a US Military University believes that countries like Afghanistan, where decades of war have been going on for a long time, will certainly need the help and infrastructure of various sectors, even after the end of the war.
The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction still has recommendations for managing and overseeing possible US aid after peace in Afghanistan, stressing that more focus should be placed on US military aid.
Craig Collier, a senior analyst at SIGAR underlined that a ‘systematic plan’ is needed on how to help Afghan security forces build infrastructure, however, he said that most of the aid should be on military and seriously monitored.
However, more than any post-war concern in Afghanistan, everyone is now waiting for the start of talks between Afghans, which could end the Afghan government’s two-decade war with the Taliban.
Latest News
Last week deadliest in 19 years for Afghan forces: ONSC
The National Security Council said Monday that last week was the deadliest of the past 19 years for the Afghan Security and Defence Forces.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) tweeted that the Taliban militants have carried 422 attacks in 32 provinces, killing at least 291 Afghan forces.
“Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others,” said Javid.
The past week was the deadliest of the past 19 years. Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others. Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace.
— Javid Faisal (@Javidfaisal) June 22, 2020
The official noted that the Taliban failed to fulfill its commitment in terms of reduction in violence.
“Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace,” Faisal tweeted.
Faisal also noted in a separate tweet that at least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week.
In a bid to highlight the issue, the ONSC in a statement said that despite all Taliban’s commitments, and the Afghan government’s “goodwill and activities” the group has still “shed the blood of Muslim Afghans, failed in its commitments, and has shown no goodwill for peace.”
Meanwhile, the Security Council calls on the Taliban to stop the violence as soon as possible, saying that without a reduction in violence “reaching peace could be impossible.”
The Taliban militant group yet to comment on the matter.
It comes as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met with Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
.@DeborahLyonsUN had a cordial initial meeting in Doha with Mullah Baradar, Taliban deputy leader. The UN envoy for #Afghanistan highlighted the need for a just peace that was inclusive of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities. pic.twitter.com/brIOE2aadS
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 21, 2020
“The UN envoy for Afghanistan highlighted the need for a just peace that was inclusive of all Afghans, including women, youth, and minorities,” the UNAMA tweeted.
“Both sides talked about the release of the remaining prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations…Also, avoidance of civilian casualties came under discussion,” Taliban’s political spokesman Sauhail Shaheen said.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 310 new confirmed cases for Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 166, Kandahar 37, Paktya 1, Nangarhar 3, Takhar 9, Bamyan 5, Baghlan 22, Logar 2, Kunduz 21, Parwan 3, Maidan Wardak 7, Helmand 9, Kunar 5, Badakhshan 11, Ghor 3, Zabul 6 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total infected people to 29,143 in the country.
The Ministry said that 12 people – 7 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, two in Maidan Wardak, and one in Baghlan – have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 77 people have been recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
So far, 598 people have died of the virus and 8841 others have recovered from the Coronavirus since the first case was registered in Afghanistan.
It comes as the Health Ministry said Sunday that the number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
