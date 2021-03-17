Latest News
MPs slam govt’s move to include ethnicities in new ID card system
Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Wednesday voiced their displeasure over the recent decision by the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) to categorize ethnic groups in the registration process of the new electronic ID card system.
Some MPs said this decision will create a new crisis in the country.
“The move by the NSIA is a risk to nation building; it will destroy unity among the people… the act is dividing tribes,” said one MP Khan Agha Rezayee.
“The government makes problems for people and divides tribes into categories. This is against the Constitution; it will fuel tribal discrimination. If government does not control this, the response will be very tough and uncontrollable, ” said Zalmay Noori, another MP.
“The NSIA’s decision is against the Constitution; 15 tribes are mentioned in the Constitution; the decision is against the law that we passed,” said Makhdom Abdullah Mohammadi, an MP.
However some MPs came out in support of the move.
“Some tribes want to see their tribe name on their ID cards,” said MP Niamat Karyab.
First deputy speaker of the house, Javid Jaihoon, meanwhile called on government to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
“We call on government to solve the problem based on the articles of the Constitution and to end concerns around this issue,” said Jaihoon.
According to MPs, government needs to encourage unity among tribes and avoid creating division.
This comes after the NSIA announced earlier this month that it had classified a number of ethnic groups and tribes into categories in the online registration form for new electronic ID cards.
Based on the list, all Pashtuns in Afghanistan are classified into one ethnic group but the rest of the groups such as Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks are each divided into several tribes.
Politicians are among those who believe the NSIA’s list “deliberately” fuels disunity among the people of Afghanistan especially as the organization has categorized ethnic groups based on their “villages, districts and tribes.”
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said the list lacks “scientific and practical” elements and this in itself could lead to disputes in the country.
“Hasty decisions would question the government and create divisions and mistrust among our people,” Mohammad Hedayat, the head of Danish’s media office said.
Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani stated that the NSIA has intentionally planned to divide ethnicities based on districts and villages.
Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, claimed that the NSIA is not “aware of the difference between an ethnicity and place of residency.”
“This government organization is not yet aware of this important fact that there is a huge difference between an ethnicity and the residence of a group, and you can never count the name of the location as the ethnicity of a specific people,” said Ahmad Afzal Hadid, Head of Balkh Provincial Council.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also spoke out against the NSIA’s decision and called the list a “mistake.”
Abdullah called on the organization to rectify the issue.
The NSIA, however, claimed that its decision was made at the request of the people.
“This decision was made as per the request of a number of tribal elders and the interpretation of the third part of Article 4 of the Constitution,” said Roeina Shahabi, the spokesperson for the NSIA.
Latest News
Study finds over 77% of Afghans are opposed to an interim govt
A new poll released on Wednesday found that more than 77 percent of Afghans are opposed to an interim government and that just over 10 percent are in favor of early elections.
Also on Wednesday, a senior source within government said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is ready to hold elections and that the pro-republican alignment of politicians is working on an independent peace plan.
“Although the president is willing to make concessions, which is an early election, this election would have its conditions and people’s advice must be sought,” said Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan.
Meanwhile, according to the study, conducted by an independent organization – the House of Peace and Democracy – 77.6 percent of people oppose an interim government; 10.3 percent of people want early elections; 51 percent of people want the Taliban to merge with the government; and 40.6 percent of people are worried about the future of Afghanistan.
“Most people are worried about their fate after peace. People do not know what their future will be,” said Faramarz Tamanna, former director general of the center for strategic studies.
According to the poll, more than 53 percent of citizens have said interference of other countries in the peace talks is detrimental to the country; while 83 percent want a republican system and are against a Taliban-type Emirate system.
“The Taliban are killing innocent people, but the United States is making peace with this group. Most people do not believe in the Emirate system,” said Allah Mohammad Kakar, Executive Director of the House of Peace and Democracy.
The poll, conducted by the organization, found more than 12 percent of the government’s efforts for peace were a failure, and 10 percent of the people polled said Afghanistan was moving towards instability.
Latest News
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Wednesday that in the past 25 days at least five children were killed and 29 others wounded in the ongoing conflict in the country.
Speaking at the launch of two children’s story books on their rights, AIHRC officials said the right to life and health of children in Afghanistan were in danger and was a source of serious concern.
The books, The Right to Health and The Right to Life, are a joint venture between Afghanistan Center at Kabul University (ACKU) and UNICEF Afghanistan.
Addressing guests present, Mohammad Naeem Nazari, Deputy Chairperson of the AIHRC, said that last year, 565 children were killed and 1,454 wounded in the conflict, and in the current solar month alone, five children have been killed and 29 injured.
“Unfortunately, the right to life and health of Afghan children is in grave danger in Afghanistan,” Nazari added.
“Recently, we decided to inform the children about their health and life [rights] in simple language and to tell them about their rights,” said Razia Sayad, a member of the AIHRC.
“In Afghanistan, the living conditions of children are very difficult,” said Humaira Qadiri, one of the authors.
“I work here to earn a living for my family, and I have been deprived of the right to education,” said Hasseb, a child vendor.
The two picture-story books were written by Humaira Qadiri and Mohammad Waizi.
Meanwhile, a new UN study which was released on Wednesday reported that the coronavirus pandemic may have indirectly contributed to around 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, 11,000 maternal fatalities and 3.5 million unwanted pregnancies in South Asia.
The study, commissioned by UNICEF and published on Wednesday, blamed “drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services” because of the pandemic across India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, home to 1.8 billion people.
Latest News
US-Taliban deal ‘not solidly negotiated’ and still under review: Biden
US President Joe Biden has said it will be tough to meet the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline but that he has not yet made the decision as to when troops will leave.
In an interview with ABC news on Wednesday night, Biden said he is still reviewing the agreement sealed between his predecessor Donaly Trump and the Taliban in February last year.
“I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” Biden said.
“The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president – the former president – worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision’s going to be – it’s in process now.”
Biden said it would be “tough” for all service members to leave by May 1.
“It could happen,” he said, “but it is tough.”
Currently Washington official reports there are 2,500 US troops in the country but last week New York Times reported there are at least 3,500 US soldiers in Afghanistan.
That’s 1,000 more than Washington has disclosed.
The NYT reported the “cloudy accounting” around troops numbers results from some Special Forces units having been put “off the books”.
According to a senior US official, the presence of some temporary and transitioning units also accounted for the additional troops.
A second official told NYT that these troops include Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan.
Having more troops in a country than the Defense Department officially acknowledges is common practice, NYT reported.
According to the report, the United States often details military troops to the CIA or other agencies, declares that information “classified” and refuses to publicly acknowledge their presence.
