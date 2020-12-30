Latest News
MPs refer Kabul mayor to Attorney General
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)
Afghan parliament members on Wednesday referred Kabul mayor Daud Sultanzoi to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) after he failed to attend a question session on Wednesday.
Lawmakers have accused Sultanzoi of “failing to stop illegal construction” of buildings in the city; of not doing enough to cut down on pollution among other problems.
Some MPs went as far as saying Sultanzoi is not qualified to be mayor as he is a pilot by profession.
Others accused him of having associates that are close allies of President Ashraf Ghani and said this was the reason for him not being held accountable for failures.
The MPs stated that the primary problems were his failure to address environmental problems, prevent the construction of illegal buildings, appointing staff without following procedures, not implementing development projects, and of being frequently absent from parliamentary committee meetings.
Continue Reading
Latest News
NATO chief says ‘no guarantee of success’ in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week there is no guarantee of success in Afghanistan but that the organization will meet with incoming US President Joe Biden’s team in February in order to make a decision on whether to stay in the country or withdraw all its troops.
In an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency, Stoltenberg said: “Whatever we decide, there is a risk. If we decide to leave, the risk is that we will lose the gains we have made in fighting international terrorism to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven.
“If we stay, of course there is the risk that we will see increased fighting, violence, and that we will remain engaged in a long-term military conflict in Afghanistan,” he said.
He stated that “it’s a fragile peace process” currently and that there is “no guarantee of success”.
“But the ongoing talks in Doha between the Afghan government and Taliban is the only path to peace, and NATO strongly supports those efforts.
“We will have another meeting in February with the new Biden administration and then make our decisions,” Stoltenberg said.
This comes amid what he described as a fragile peace process – intra-Afghan negotiations, which are set to resume in Doha, Qatar, on January 5.
However, in February the US signed an agreement with the Taliban agreeing to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by April next year.
Already the US is down to only about 4,000 troops, from 13,000 a year ago, and by mid-January only 2,500 will remain.
According to Military.com, NATO had about 11,000 troops in Afghanistan at the end of November – a figure that includes US troops.
The largest contingents from other nations include Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. Each had roughly between 900 and 1,000 troops supporting the effort as of June.
Stoltenberg’s interview with dpa comes a month after he expressed concern about the US’s withdrawal plan, saying the Taliban had not kept its end of the deal and a hasty withdrawal of troops could make the country a haven for terror groups.
“As you know, the United States has announced that it will reduce its presence in Afghanistan. But the NATO mission will remain,” he said in November. “And we will continue to provide support to Afghan security forces,” he said at the time.
Latest News
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Habibullah Rafi, a well-known Afghan writer and member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, said he has discovered a 400-year-old book on the history of Pashtuns.
He said the 600-page book was found in Germany with the cooperation of Afghans in that country.
According to Rafi the book is about the lives of Pashtuns, covering a 900-year span.
“The book has been published in 600 pages. The book has some stories which are rare in other books,” said Rafi.
The book Rafi discovered was published 400 year ago and is about the first mystical and literary movement of the Pashtuns.
It was written by Sheikh Mati Baba between the 7th and 10th centuries, he said.
Rafi said this is now the second known copy dating back so many years, with the first having been found in Karachi and the work of Sheikh Mati Baba is followed by people in Saudi Arabia, Peshawar, India and Afghanistan.
“Two copies of the book have been found – in Karachi and now in Germany. I have evaluated both of them,” said Rafi.
Meanwhile, Ehsanullah Aryanzai, another Afghan writer, says his book of 6,000 pages, which is on the history and geography of the world’s continents – in Pashto – has now been translated into Dari.
He said the original version is in its fourth print run.
“I urge the young generation to read the book once to know about our lives and the lives of others,” said Aryanzai.
He pointed out that the continuation of war in Afghanistan has had a negative impact on the culture of reading and studying among the people.
Latest News
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Ahmad Zia Siraj, head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), told Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Tuesday that Taliban are responsible for “99 percent of attacks in Afghanistan”.
This comes after senators summoned security officials to appear before them and answer questions on the security situation in the country.
According to Siraj, 18,200 attacks happened in Afghanistan in the past year. He said the Taliban were responsible for 99 percent of these attacks.
Siraj said the Taliban, especially its affiliated group Haqqani Network, are also behind the spate of targeted killings in the country.
On the issue of former slain journalist Yama Siawash, Siraj said that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack. He said however that investigations into the assassination are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, Massoud Andarabi, Interior Minister, said that the ministry will punish police personnel whose vehicles are targeted in magnetic IEDs.
He said the ministry will now shift the focus of the police services from “guarding doors to enforcing laws”.
Andarabi also said the Taliban had planned to overrun more areas in provinces but were prevented from doing so. As a result they turned their attention to targeted killings of individuals in Kabul.
Andarabi said the Taliban is also hoping to gain leverage with the peace process by putting pressure on government through tactics involving IED bombings and targeted killings in Kabul and other attack in provinces.
This comes amid a sharp increase in targeted attacks in the country, especially in Kabul, in recent weeks. Insurgents have singled out public figures including civil society activists, government figures and journalists in their assassination spree.
Despite numerous people having been killed in the past few months in targeted attacks, no group ever steps forward to claim responsibility for the attacks.
Business3 hours ago
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
Latest News3 hours ago
MPs refer Kabul mayor to Attorney General
Latest News3 hours ago
NATO chief says ‘no guarantee of success’ in Afghanistan
Latest News16 hours ago
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Latest News21 hours ago
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Latest News4 weeks ago
Lack of female judges in provinces raises concerns
Business4 weeks ago
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Role of railways in economic development of economy of the country
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers
Morning News Show1 week ago
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas az khabar2 weeks ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola2 weeks ago
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three early morning IED explosions rattle Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey extends troops mandate to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah addresses HCNR meeting, confirms talks to resume January 5
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rain, snow and flash flood warning issued for northern parts of the country