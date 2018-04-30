MPs Pen Open Letter to ‘UNSC’, Call for Immediate End to Killing of Afghan Civilians

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2018 5:53 pm)

The Lower House of Parliament in an “open letter” to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called for an immediate practical action and serious address to the killing of Afghan people.

“The UN Security Council has the responsibility to not remain silent over the terrorist crimes. We call for a practical action for preventing the killing of Afghan civilians based on global rules. The council should press the state-sponsored terrorism, particularly Pakistan,” Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, representative of Ghazni said.

The Afghan lawmakers criticized the government’s performances in providing the security of people, especially the journalists.

They emphasized today’s twin blast in Shashdarak area of Kabul is a painful crime and the killing of journalists is not acceptable.

“Media outlets are impartial institutions. We have always witnessed the killing of journalists. We call on government and the national assembly to work on a practical solution for providing the security,” Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, chairman of Lower House added.

At least 29 killed including journalists and police officers and more than 40 wounded in the twin suicide explosion in Shashdarak.

The first blast was caused on Monday morning by a motorcycle-riding attacker who detonated explosives during rush hour.

About half an hour later, as journalists waited by a security cordon several hundred meters away from where the first explosion had occurred, a second suicide bomber apparently posing as a reporter blew himself up among them.

This comes as the government has faced criticism for its failure to secure the city as attacks become more and more frequent.

An ISIS suicide bomber targeted civilians at a voter identification card distribution center on April 22, killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 100 others.

In March, an ISIS extremist blew himself up outside Kabul University, killing roughly 30 people and injuring many more, and in January, ISIS jihadis detonated a car bomb outside of a children’s charity, killing three and injuring two dozen other people.