MPs Hold Emergency Meeting Following Deadly Bombing in Nangarhar

Afghan lawmakers on Saturday held an emergency meeting after a deadly bombing killed at least 70 people during Friday prayers at a local mosque in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Members of the Lower House of Parliament blamed security officials for their failure to prevent the occurrence of such catastrophes.

“The government is responsible to provide safety, protect citizen’s properties and their human dignity, but it has failed. Therefore, it is a sin and disgrace to obey such government,” said Abdul Wali Niazi, an MP from northern Badakhshan province.

“We cannot remove responsibility from our shoulders by expressing our sympathy and condolences. We must summon security officials, especially intelligence officials,” said Khan Agha Rezaee, an MP from the capital Kabul.

“This is not a normal attack. It is an attack against humanity and Islam in order to defame Islam. We must investigate it seriously,” said Sayed Ahmad Sylab, an MP from southern Kandahar province.

This comes as the bloody attack was widely condemned at the national and international level.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but both the Taliban ad Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in Nangarhar province.

However, the Taliban insurgent group in a statement condemned the attack, calling it a serious crime.