MPs Harshly Criticize President Ghani for Recent Moves

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2018 5:22 pm)

A number of Afghan parliamentarians on Monday session accused the government of acting against the national interests of the country, saying the President’s actions are more destructive than the activities of terrorist groups in the war-torn country.

“The Presidential Palace and the government are acting worse than Taliban and Daesh regarding the national interests of Afghanistan and its people,” said Jafar Mahdavi, an MP representing the capital Kabul.

“The President is deceiving the whole nation with his lies,” said Hamayoun Hamayoun, First Deputy Speaker of the House.

Referring to the report of Presidential guards raid on the office of Ali Ahmad Osmani, the Water and Energy Minister, MP Hamayoun claimed that security organs are denying to accept “illegal orders” by President Ashraf Ghani, so the President is executing his demands through his personal guards.

“The President is executing his illegal demands through the PPS,” MP Hamayoun said. “I’m warning the President that if he keep continuing the same method, in the near future, I will use my personal guards as well.”

“The government of Afghanistan influenced by some intelligence agencies in the region have created a situation in the country under the name of peace and ceasefire clearly means that they want to submit the government to Mullah Hebatullah and the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate,” said MP Aref Rahmani, representing Ghazni province.

At the same event, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament said that the government should take practical steps to stabilize the country.

“It is seventeen years that we are fighting inside Afghanistan, but the winner and the losers are unknown,” Ibrahimi asserted.