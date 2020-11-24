Latest News
MPs furious over Saleh’s comments about ‘corrupt lawmakers’
The Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament, on Tuesday canceled its session which was scheduled to hear operational plans by nominee ministers after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said some MPs were corrupt.
Saleh made the remarks during a sideline session at the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan on Monday.
He said: “Corruption by certain members of the parliament is big. Very big.”
“To this date, unfortunately, Afghanistan hasn’t been able to bring any member of the parliament to justice.”
Saleh also said: “This is a forgotten corner,” and that “to this date, ministers, generals, directors and even politicians of high stature have been charged but no member of the parliament has paid any price for their involvement in corruption.”
Reacting to this, MPs on Tuesday said they will not start the process of hearing plans from nominee ministers until Saleh has clarified his remarks.
They also warned that they will not approve the budget for the next fiscal year until this issue has been resolved.
Ghani orders release of Pakistani prisoners in goodwill gesture
Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s decree ordering the release of a number of Pakistani prisoners.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul tweeted Monday night: “Welcome decree by Afghan President H.E. Ashraf Ghani for release of Pakistani prisoners who have completed their terms and are not able to pay fines or those nearing completion of their terms. Appreciate this humanitarian gesture.”
A copy of the decree signed on November 18, was obtained by Pajhwok Afghan News, and states that based on the article 64 of the constitution, a number of Pakistani prisoners jailed in the country would be released as a goodwill gesture for strengthening relations between the two neighbors.
The first article of the decree says that Pakistani inmates whose prison terms end in a month should be freed.
Those Pakistani inmates who were fined, but could not pay the fines and for that reason had prison terms extended, should also be released, the decree’s second article states.
According to the third article of the decree, the commission responsible for enforcing presidential decrees on prisoners’ forgiveness and their remission of terms, should also enforce this decree.
This decree will be enforced from November 20.
A number of Pakistani nationals are imprisoned for different crimes in Afghanistan, but the exact number is not known.
Afghans face paying a $15,000 bond for US visitor visa
The US announced Monday that it will introduce a six-month trial program from next month to force visitors from 23 countries, including Afghanistan, to post thousands of dollars as security before they enter the United States.
The aim, first spelled out in a presidential memorandum early last year, is to discourage travelers from countries with high rates of visa offenders from overstaying their business and tourism visas.
In an official document issued this week by the US State Department, Washington said: “The Pilot Program is designed to apply to nationals of specified countries with high overstay rates to serve as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits.”
The program will run for six months and “during that period, consular officers may require nonimmigrant visa applicants falling within the scope of the Pilot Program to post a bond in the amount of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance,” the official notice read.
“The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant.”
The program does not apply to immigrant visas but targets business (B-1) and tourism (B-2) visas from 23 countries including Afghanistan and Iran.
Taliban rigging hobby drones to drop explosives in new war tactic
The Taliban have deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan’s acting chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Ahmad Zia Shiraj said on Monday.
Shiraj said Taliban fighters were using hobby drones to drop explosives. This he said was a new tactic in their ongoing war.
“The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones,” Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.
According to a report in the US-based The Defense Post, the Taliban used a drone to bomb the Kunduz governor’s compound in October.
Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he stated the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.
The Defense Post reports that while the tactic is new to the Taliban, Islamic State (IS), or Daesh, fighters operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.
