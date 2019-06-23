MPs Form ‘Impartial Committee’ to Resolve Parliament Impasse

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

Lawmakers on Sunday formed another 25-member committee to resolve the impasse over the House Speaker.

Parliament members say they are tired of the situation and the committee should find a legal solution to the problem.

“Both sides are trying to find a solution. An impartial committee has been formed. I’m hopeful that in another one or two days we will restore calmness in the House,” said Hamidullah Tokhi, an MP from Zabul province.

Meanwhile, some parliamentarians emphasize that a specific agenda must be determined by the majority of the members in order to finalize the issue.

“Disorganized discussions were going in every corner of the House. There was no agreement on a specific agenda,” said Habib-ul-Rahman Pedram, an MP from Herat province.

Some MPs emphasize that a final decision endorsed by the majority of the members will be announced on Monday and no circle should create a problem.

Last month, lawmakers in the Afghan parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the winner at the end of an election.

His rival, Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept the decision.

Several committees were formed to resolve the issue but all efforts had no breakthrough yet.