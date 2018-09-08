MPs Demand Summoning Security Officials to Parliament

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2018 6:19 pm)

Afghan Parliament Members have called for a commons vote on summoning security officials for accountability, saying security forces do not have the capability to provide the security of people.

The lawmakers accused security officials of incompetence and emphasized that more than 40 thousand people were killed or wounded since the formation of the National Unity Government (NUG).

“Government is responsible for every drop of the people’s blood. The government should response why they cannot provide the security of people?” Ghulam Hussain Naseri, representative of Maidan Wardak said.

The representative of Kandahar, Muhammad Naeem Lalay Hamid Zai also said, “The agenda should be on security. At least twelve terrorist attacks were carried out just in one specific area of Kabul.”

In the meantime, MPs called for disqualifying the security officials after summoning them to Parliament.

“The National Unity Government fails to provide security. This government has become a cancer of the people. The security officials should be disqualified without any question and declaration,” MP Abdul Rahim Ayoubi asserted.

Jafar Mahdawi, representative of Kabul also warned that the people would take their security themselves if the government cannot provide the security.

This comes as the senior security officials will be summoned in the upcoming sessions by the Lower House internal security and defense affairs commission.

“We demand the Parliament’s security commission to summon the security officials to report about the recent bloody incidents that the lawmakers can decide over them,” Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, the chairman of the Parliament added.

In the latest attack, at least 26 civilians, including several sportsmen and two journalists, were killed and 95 others wounded after a suicide bomb blast targeted a sports gym in Dasht-i-Barchi neighborhood western of Kabul on Wednesday evening.