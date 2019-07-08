MPs Criticize Registration Process for Parliamentary Committees

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2019)

A number of lawmakers on Monday criticized the registration process of candidates who are interested to lead parliamentary committees in the lower house of parliament.

Speaking at the general session of the House, Munawar Shah Bahaduri, an MP from western Herat province, claimed that any candidate who is rich can win the seat of the committees.

“Candidates are interested in specific commissions. They are buying and selling the seats. This is a shame for the parliament,” MP Bahaduri said.

Meanwhile, Sharifi Balkhabi, an MP from northern Sar-e-Pul province said that more than five lawmakers have registered for some committees while in other committees only one lawmaker has registered due to specific reasons.

Balkhabi suggested the House Speaker not to allow more than 25 lawmakers to register for one committee.

At the same time, Mir Rahman Rahmani the Parliament Speaker said that none of the committees will be allowed to hold an election until nine to 25 candidates have not registered themselves for each committee.

Rahmani added that more than 25 people have nominated themselves for the internal security, finance and budget, complaints hearing and communication committees.

Lawmakers believe that most of the candidates have registered themselves to specific committees due to having “personal interests”.