MPs Concern over Excessive Corruption in Security Institutions

The Parliament Members at the Lower House have voiced concern over the widespread corruption in the contracts of the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

“Afghan forces have many problems in the battlefields. They are suffering from the lack of subsistence,” said Muhammad Aref Rahmani, representative of Ghazni.

The first deputy speaker of Parliament, Hamayoun Hamayoun declared that the Ministries of Defense and Interior have billions of debts in their contracts which it is the main reason for the collapse of security checkpoints and bases.

The lawmakers emphasized that the rights of Afghan security forces who fight against enemies and defend our people should not be ignored.

On 8 May 2017, President Ghani called the Ministry of Interior (MoI) “the heart of corruption in the security sector” and said cleaning it up would be his focus.

Ghani has repeatedly vowed to stamp out corruption in the government and the security services.