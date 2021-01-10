Latest News
MPs call out govt over ‘shoddy’ security plan
A number of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) members on Saturday blasted government for failing to ensure the safety of the people and accused government of not having established an effective security plan.
The MPs said the continuation of explosions and targeted killings in the country, especially in Kabul, have left the people frustrated, scared and angry.
One MP said no Kabul resident feels safe and that the few criminals that are being arrested is not enough to resolve the crisis.
“The government and the security institutions have failed to provide security for the people, and even in the capital, no citizen feels safe, and they face the threat of explosions, assassinations and killings every day, and a few criminals that were arrested by the security sector are not enough to provide security. It does not cure any pain,” said Abdul Latif Nahzatyar, an MP.
“Unfortunately, the government has not developed a security strategy that responds to the current security threats, and people are exposed to the threat of terrorist attacks every day, and this has led to a lack of security for the people,” said Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, MP from Ghazni.
“Currently peace and war are a serious concern, and the scale of violence is increasing every day, and the government must take measures to protect the lives of the people, because the people are in danger of death every day,” said another MP from Kandahar Gul Ahmad Kamin.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry stated that serious security measures have been taken to prevent attacks.
“The security plan is being implemented and will focus on the areas that are most vulnerable to attacks; and one of the security programs is the installation of security cameras, which will reduce the level of threats,” said Tariq Arian, the ministry’s spokesman.
Explosions and targeted killings have spiked in recent months across the country, especially in Kabul – leaving people scared, frustrated and angry.
While some government officials have accused the Taliban of being behind most of the assassinations, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Govt spokesman killed in Kabul explosion
At least three people including the spokesman for the General Directorate of Public Protection were killed in an early morning explosion in Kabul city, police confirmed.
According to police, Zia Wadan was killed along with his bodyguard and driver at about 8am local time in a magnetic IED explosion in Karte-Naw in PD8.
“Zia Wadan, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Public Protection, his bodyguard and driver were killed in this morning’s IED blast in Shahrak Telaie Township in PD8, Kabul city,” police said.
Earlier a security source confirmed that Wadan had been targeted.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a number of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) members on Saturday blasted government for failing to ensure the safety of the people and accused government of not having established an effective security plan.
The MPs said the continuation of explosions and targeted killings in the country, especially in Kabul, have left the people frustrated, scared and angry.
One MP said no Kabul resident feels safe and that the few criminals that are being arrested is not enough to resolve the crisis.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry stated on Saturday that serious security measures have been taken to prevent attacks.
Explosions and targeted killings have spiked in recent months across the country, especially in Kabul.
While some government officials have accused the Taliban of being behind most of the assassinations of public figures, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Ghani meets with Turkmen delegation
President Ashraf Ghani met with high-ranking officials from Turkmenistan on Saturday where both sides discussed an array of issues including regional connectivity projects and railway links.
Leading the Turkmen delegation was Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani and Meredov discussed the expansion of bilateral relations in various areas, regional connectivity projects namely TAPI, TAP, fiber optics and railway; Afghan peace process; and educational scholarships for Afghan youth.
Ghani termed Afghanistan-Turkmenistan relations brotherly and friendly, and said that the relationship continues to deepen in trade, transit, economic and political areas.
He also said the completion of regional economic projects was a key priority and that Afghanistan is keen to import more electricity from Turkmenistan.
“We are willing to further expand our bilateral ties and be able to accomplish large projects including TAPI, TAP, fiber optics and railways during the current year,” he added.
Ghani also stated that the Ulema of Turkmenistan had joined other Ulema from around the world and condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.
MPs accuse govt of breaking the law by using acting ministers
Lawmakers on Saturday cried foul and accused government of violating the Constitution after allowing four nominated ministers and the nominated head of the Central Bank to continue in acting ministerial positions despite having lost their votes of confidence in parliament.
MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said government’s failure to remove the acting ministers was illegal and that it was obliged to nominate new ministers so as to legitimize the cabinet.
The MPs called on President Ashraf Ghani to remove the acting ministers and resolve the issue.
They said government has previously violated the law as it has in the past also failed to nominate new ministers for parliament to approve.
Last month, the four nominees that were vetoed by parliament were the acting ministers for education, rural development, information and culture, and women’s affairs, and the head of the central bank.
“Any function of the candidates are against the law, and the parliament has repeatedly called for new faces, but the president does not respect the law and does not fulfill his legal responsibilities to nominate new ministers, and the new minister must be nominated to parliament, to legislate the cabinet,” said Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, a parliament member.
“The government must fulfill its legal obligations and introduce new faces instead of the candidates for ministers who have been rejected by this parliament, so that we can legislate the government,” said Sharifi Balkhabi, another parliament member.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs says it is working on the issue and plans to nominate candidates for the ministries before MPs break for their winter recess.
“The government is determined to nominate new ministers before the winter break, in the House of Representatives, to complete the cabinet,” said Sayed Ali Kazimi, deputy at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
