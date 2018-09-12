MPs Call for Review of BSA with U.S.

A number of Afghan Parliament Members have stressed on reviewing the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States.

In September 2014 Washington and Kabul inked the bilateral security agreement which stipulated that 10,000 US troops could stay in Afghanistan after the end of the US-led coalition mission in December 2014.

The Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) for the NATO forces was also inked during the signing ceremony on the same day.

Parliamentarians said security situation had no changes after the BSA signed with U.S. and contrariwise the activities of terrorist groups have increased in the country.

“The BSA had nothing good for the Afghan people. Twenty lawmakers called for the review of it. We should take a decision regarding this issue to cancel it of further implement it,” Hamayoun Hamayoun, the first deputy speaker of Lower House said.

The first deputy speaker tasked the house international affairs, internal security, defense affairs and territory integrity commissions to rethink about the agreement and refer it to the general session of the house after discussing it with permanent commissions.

In the meantime, some of other Parliament Members criticized the U.S. performance regarding Afghanistan issues.

“The U.S. failure has been cleared in Afghanistan war. Our people are being victimized day by day. Why practical measures are not taken?” Shakiba Hashemi, representative of Kandahar asserted.

Abdullah Barikzai, represenatative of Urozgan also added, “Russia, Iran and Pakistan are at the war line with us and obviously assist the opposition groups, which is due to the presence of the United States.”

The Article 90 of the Constitution says, “Ratification of international treaties and agreements, or abrogation of membership of Afghanistan in them is duty of the parliament,”

The draft bilateral security agreement between Kabul and Washington has been endorsed by majority during a gathering by tribal elders.