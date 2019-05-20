MPs Beat 5 Security Guards of Parliament As Tensions Continue

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

At least five security guards of Afghan parliament wounded by supporters of MP Kamal Naser Osuli as tensions continued for the third day over the election of Parliament speaker.

“Unfortunately, five security forces were injured this morning during a brutal act,” said Abdul Rauf Enami, an MP from Badakhshan province.

He added that the culprits must be introduced to the legal institutions.

On Monday, supporters of Mr. Osuli broke the house of parliament and beat security forces after the new Parliament Speaker directed the secretariat of the Parliament that there will be no session today.

“We received a message that there will be no session while we don’t have a speaker. No one won the election and the ongoing situation is unacceptable,” said Obaidullah Kalimzai, an MP from Kabul province.

Meanwhile, lawmakers formed a committee of 27 members to solve the issue between the two candidates after a previous committee failed to make a decision.

“The joint committee was unable to solve the issue so another committee was formed. This committee got its legitimacy from the lawmakers and have the authority to identify the invalidation of a vote and also refer to the archive to end the ongoing tensions,” said Mir Haidar Afzali, an MP from Kapisa province.

“Yesterday, we participated in the committee and discussed the issues for two hours. Finally, we were told that they will agree between themselves but it had no result,” said MP Irfanullah Irfan, an impartial member of the previous committee.

On Saturday, Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, was announced as the new parliament speaker after a voting session in which MP Rahmani and MP Kamal Naser Osuli contested.

Mr. Rahmani secured 123 votes while Mr. Osuli got 55 votes out of 244 votes cast.

Osuli’s fraction claimed that 123 votes cannot be fifty percent plus one vote of the 247 House constituency, but Mr. Rahmani’s supporters said that the House constituency is 244 and 123 votes are the majority.

On Sunday, lawmakers divided over accepting Mr. Rahmani as the new Parliament Speaker and engaged in verbal and physical clashes.