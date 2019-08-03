MPs Are Concerned About Holding Election in Insecure Provinces

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2019)

A number of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say that holding the upcoming presidential election in most provinces of the country is not possible due to the security situation.

They say that most parts of the country are under security threats.

The lawmakers further warn of the unsuccessful past elections to be repeated if the government and the electoral commissions do not do their duties for holding a transparent and inclusive election.

“If the peace talks do not reach an agreement, we cannot access to an inclusive election in Afghanistan. Certainly, the transparency of the election will be questionable if it held in such a situation,” said Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, an MP from Herat province.

“If the officials act according to what they have promised to the people, I think still we have enough time to hold a transparent election,’ said Maryam Sama, an MP from Kabul province.

Meanwhile, a number of MPs from Daykundi province and civil activists say that if the government does not pay attention to this province’s security, they will shut down the polling stations in the province and boycott the presidential election.

“The Daykundi province is under intense attacks of the Taliban for two months; at least 120 security forces have been killed and injured,” said Ali Akbar Jamshidi, and MP from Daykundi province.

“We boycott the election and close down the polling stations if the security forces do not receive supports by the government,” said Mukhtar Ansari, a civil activist of Daykundi province.

This comes as the lawmakers stress that the people’s votes should not be used politically otherwise the legitimacy of the election will become questionable which can create serious challenges in the country.