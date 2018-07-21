MPs Accused Security Officials of Incompetence

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2018 5:13 pm)

A number of Parliament Members accused the Interior and Defense ministries of incompetence on Saturday, saying both ministries have been turned into butchery for the Afghan military forces.

The Lower House of Parliament summoned the top security officials to today’s session, but they refused to attend the session for accountability.

The lawmakers declared that the incompetence and weak management of security officials caused Afghan security forces to suffer heavy casualties in the battlegrounds.

“The ministries of interior and defense have turned into a slaughterhouse due to the lack of proper plans. No one is accountable and the situation is worsening day by day. The challenge should be solved as soon as possible,” Abdul Rahim Ayoubi, representative of Kandahar said.

“The government is silent but it should find a solution for changing the current situation,” Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, the representative of Ghazni asserted.

In the meantime, the chairman of Lower House, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi stated that the government fails to provide the security of people which is a serious concern.

“The security issue is very alarming and the security institutions are not accountable,” Ibrahimi added.

The lawmakers warned to stand against the system unless the government find a great solution and take serious measures to provide the security of people.