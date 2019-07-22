MPs Accuse Security Officials Of Poor Management

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)

The lawmakers in the lower house of parliament accuse the senior security officials of being weak in terms of managing the security situation in the country.

The parliament in its second general session included the security and causalities increase in its agenda and summoned the security officials for responsiveness.

“According to the law, you [lawmakers] are asking those to provide information who are not part of the government and are only caretakers whose hands are impregnated with the people’s blood and are responsible for the murderers and crimes in Afghanistan,” said Ramazan Bashardost, an MP from Kabul province.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the parliament says that the current security situation and the increase in the number of civilian causalities are not acceptable and the government is obligated to change this situation.

Moreover, the general session held secretively today.

“Based on the est of the security officials, the session will be held secretively as our topic of discussion is security,” said Mir Rahman Rahmani, the parliament’s Speaker.

On the other hand, some of the lawmakers left the session as an objection.

They say that the security officials do not have any achievement and conceal the truths from the people of Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the government conceals all the truths from the people of Afghanistan. The government is afraid that if the people know about the truths, they will not vote to the corrupted government and President,” said Mohammad Aalam Saei, an MP from Takhar province.

The lawmakers’ concerns have arisen after several terroristic attacks occurred in Kabul and some other provinces and left lots of civilian causalities.