MPs accuse security bodies of failing to safeguard the lives of civilians

Some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Monday that since the start of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s 6.30am daily meetings, security in Kabul has deteriorated.

They said that government has failed to maintain security and because of this the number of people killed has increased.

“People want security, but they are making sacrifices everyday, and no one hears their voices. Kabul’s situation is bad and the situation in the provinces is worse. The country has become a slaughterhouse, and no one is being held responsible,” said one MP Mohammad Zahir Tamim.

“Security has not been provided since the implementation of the security charter but insecurity has increased. Government should investigate the blood of victims,” said another MP, Abdul Khaliq.

“The security sector is paralyzed, the daily 6:30am sessions are useless and have created a crisis in Afghanistan,” a third MP, Khalid Asad said.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, head of the Wolesi Jirga, agreed and said officials had failed to provide security.

“Security institutions can’t control the terrorist attacks; the people who vowed to bring security now do not have answers for the people; we should summon the security bodies [to answer to parliament],” said Rahmani.

On the other hand, Saleh said after Monday’s security meeting that insurgent groups plan to use fake MP vehicle registration plates in order to sow chaos. He informed the public that the current plates in use are no longer valid and that MPs need to exchange these for new ones through the ministry of interior.

This comes after MP Khan Mohammad Wardak survived an explosion that targeted his convoy in Kabul city on Sunday.

Ten people were killed in the explosion and another 52 were wounded – including Wardak.