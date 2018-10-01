MPs Absence at Parliament Sessions Draws Criticism

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2018)

MPs in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) have come under sharp criticism for not attending sessions.

Among 249 members of Parliament, only 20 of them attended Monday’s session and the remaining MPs were allegedly being engaged in election campaigns.

“It is an insult to parliament. The privileges should be taken from those MPs who nominated themselves for the upcoming parliamentary polls,” said MPs Bashardost. “Only limited members attended the session and this situation is worrying.”

“MPs are engaged their election campaigns. We have considered only Monday for the general session in a week but only over 20 MPs are present,” said Speaker of parliament Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi.

Some MPs, meanwhile, criticized the election commission over the challenges facing the upcoming parliamentary polls, urging people to be cautious while voting to candidates.

“Further efforts should take place for ensuring the security and transparency of the elections,” said MP Ghulam Farooq Majroh. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of challenges between the election commission and the electoral complaint commission and these challenges should be solved and the people’s concerns should be addressed.”