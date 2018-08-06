MP Zahir Qadir Questions Gov’t Silence Against IS Group

(Last Updated On: August 06, 2018 8:14 pm)

The Member of Parliament at the Lower House, Zahir Qadir has slammed government for remaining silent against the Islamic State (IS) group’s activities in the country.

“There are obviously campaignings in interest of IS group in religious schools in Nangarhar. The government is also aware of this issue. Now the silence of government is questionable,” MP Qadir said.

There are still fears and concerns of terrorist incidents, despite tight security measures which have been taken in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province.

Nangarhar is considered the main hideout of the IS group; in which the group claimed responsibility for the recent deadly attacks occurred in the province.

“The most important thing in Nangarhar is to work with religious scholars on activities of schools and mosques where campaigns against the system are being carried out from these places,” Salim Khan Kunduzi, former governor of Nangarhar asserted.

Previously, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has also called for serious attention of security forces to the situation of Nangarhar province.

Nangarhar province is one of the few places Americans continue to fight alongside Afghan forces in battle, and it has also been the deadliest spot for U.S. service members, with a third of American combat deaths occurring there last year.

International supporters of ISIL considered a new geographical zone for Daesh movements in the region after this group defeated in Iraq and Syria, and now Afghanistan is the next target for this group.