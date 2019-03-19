MoU Signed for Badakhshan Power Transmission, Construction of Shiwa Dam

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2019)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday for the implementation of a power transmission project to northern Badakhshan province and construction of Shiwa Dam, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The MoU was signed between Mohammad Gul Khulmi, the acting minister of water and energy, Amanullah Ghalib head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Representative of Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development.

The statement said that the purpose of the signing of MoU is to invest $631 million of Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development on the two projects.

The statement added that the contract duration has been considered for 30 years to address the issues of electricity in Badakhshan province.

According to the statement, the project would be implemented in several phases with each phase to be completed over a period of seven years.