Mother arrested for Killing Two Sons in Takhar

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2018)

A woman has allegedly killed her two sons in northern Takhar province of Afghanistan, police said Thursday.

Nezamuddin Ghori, deputy police chief of Takhar province said the incident happened last night in Ganda village of Rustaq district after a domestic violence.

According to police, the slain children aged 4 and 7 years old.

The woman was arrested by police following the incident which is being investigated, the official further said.

Takhar is located in the north of Afghanistan and is said to have a high record of domestic violence.