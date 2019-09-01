MoT Introduces Online System for Managing Infrastructure Projects

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

Afghan Ministry of Transport has created an online system for managing and tracking its countrywide infrastructure projects, Minister of Transport Yama Yari said in a press conference on Sunday, September 1st.

“The system has a dashboard where the general information regarding all of the ministry’s projects are inserted; how many projects are underwork, in which provinces, which districts, the values of these projects and their problems,” Yari added.

According to the minister of transport, the completion of this platform took almost two years and it will be available for all citizens to study project information and also file complaints about the deficiencies they notice in a project.

He further stated that the information on the system will be updated on a daily basis and it can help with the better supervision and keeping tracks of projects.

It comes as in the last two decades there have been concerns regarding the corruptions and lack of transparency in the Ministry of Transports’ infrastructure projects. The ministry hopes that the new system will help in bringing transparency to their projects.