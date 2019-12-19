Most Of The Residents In Kabul DO Not Do Their Citizen Responsibilities For Public Discipline

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2019)

Although the Kabul Municipality established many important roads with special sidewalks and bicycle ways, public residents use them for their personal works. Some of the newly established bus stations are even used as a toilet.

Public residents always blame the government, but here comes the question that whether they do their own residential responsibility or not.

In most places of Kabul, apart from building roads, many sidewalks and bicycle roads were also built, but these are used for other purposes rather than their real use. Most of the people are doing their small businesses on the streets while some others use these bus stations as a toilet.

Meanwhile, some of the Kabul residents say that the government singlehandedly cannot cope with this issue. They think that people should be aware of their responsibilities themselves.

This comes as more than 6 million people live in Kabul, and controlling discipline is not possible without people’s cooperation.

Officials in the municipality office refused to talk about this issue.