Most of Gov’t Officials Engaged ‘Illegally’ in Election Campaigns – MPs

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2018)

Criticizing the government officials for being engaged in election campaigns, some lawmakers on Monday claimed that most of the officials including ministers and governors are using the given government facilities in favor of some specific candidates.

“Most of the government officials including ministers and governors are illegally engaged in election campaigns and using the government facilities in this regard which is worrying and questions the elections,” said MP Irfan Irfan.

Some of the lawmakers, meanwhile, said that the government is attempting to manipulate the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“The government wants to hold a rigged election and if interference continued and people were killed in this process then who will be held responsible,” said MP Mohammad Hashim Mehdawi.

The MPs stressed that the people want the elections to held in the country and that the government has the responsibility to ensure the security of the people – participating in the process.

