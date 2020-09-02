Featured
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
Over 200,000 unaccompanied children sought asylum in Europe over the past five years, with the highest percentage from Afghanistan.
In a new report by Save the Children, published on Wednesday and titled Protection Beyond Reach, the organization said that most unaccompanied children in Europe are from Afghanistan, while others are from Syria and some from Africa.
The report stated that the total number of children arriving is likely to be much higher, with many being forced into an existence in the shadows of Europe, at risk of exploitation and abuse.
In this five-year period, more than 700 children, including babies, lost their lives trying to reach European shores, during perilous journeys by sea.
While some of the children have been offered safety and protection, many struggle to get refugee status, live in constant fear of being deported or detained, and are unable to reunite with family members living elsewhere in Europe’ , the report stated.
Save the Children said many children are fleeing from countries facing ongoing or protracted crises. “The conflict in Afghanistan – where most unaccompanied children in Europe are from – remains among the deadliest for children, who make up almost a third of all casualties in the country.”
However, many EU countries have stated that Afghanistan is safe for the children to return to.
The report highlighted the mental health problems these children face and stated that they suffer nightmares and other symptoms of trauma and depression, including self-harm because of their experience in their country of origin and the arduous journey, their permits of stay being under constant review and their fears of being deported.
“While some improvements have been made, these are overshadowed by harsh border policies and measures to prevent vulnerable children from entering Europe altogether. Europe needs to draw lessons from the past. New migration policies should not come at the cost of children’s lives,” said Anita Bay Bundegaard, Director of Save the Children Europe.
According to Save the Children, most of the 200,000 unaccompanied children come from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea and end up staying in Germany, Greece, Italy and Sweden.
Save the Children has meanwhile called on the EU to ensure the rights of children are at the heart of asylum and migration decisions and for the EU and its leaders to ensure that steps are taken to keep vulnerable children safe.
“They must ensure that children can immediately access asylum and protection once they arrive in Europe, instead of being pushed back,” the report stated.
The report pointed out that in Greece particularly, limitations on freedom of movement prevents people from leaving the islands while their asylum claims are being processed. According to Save the Children, since August 2019, on average 10,000 children were stranded on the Greek islands in inhumane conditions.
Reliefweb meanwhile stated last month that 30,200 refugees and asylum-seekers reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (48 percent), Syria (19 percent) and DRC (six percent).
Women account for 22 percent of the population, and children for 32 percent of whom nearly seven out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 12 percent of the children are unaccompanied or separated from their families and are mainly from Afghanistan
According to the report, discussions in Europe are no longer about the protection of asylum seekers but about the protection of borders and reducing the number of asylum seekers.
Save the Children said it believes that the best guarantee to keep children safe and protected is a continued investment in strong child protection systems, including as part of asylum and migration laws.
Featured
Pentagon warns China has world’s largest navy and its getting bigger
China has a battle force of about 350 ships and submarines – making it the largest navy in the world, a new report states.
The US Department of Defense’s annual report to Congress on Chinese military power stated: “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] has the largest navy in the world, with an overall battle force of approximately 350 ships and submarines including over 130 major surface combatants,”
This is in comparison with the US Navy’s battle force of approximately 293 ships.
In addition, the report states that China plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the next decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States.
The Pentagon report stated that modernization and expansion of China’s nuclear forces is part of a broader effort by Beijing to develop a more assertive position on the world stage and to match or surpass America by 2049 as the dominant power in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report noted that the number of warheads on China’s land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of threatening the US is expected to grow to roughly 200 in the next five years. China’s ICBM arsenal consists of 100 missiles with various ranges, the report said.
Separately this week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested like-minded nations in the Pacific ― India, Australia and Japan ― could form a NATO-like alliance, whose apparent aim would be to deter China.
According to the report, China has increased its defense budget, and surpassed the US with ground-launched missiles in larger numbers with greater ranges than the US, and in shipbuilding.
China’s global ambitions have, the report stated, likely led it to consider Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan as potential locations for PLA military logistics facilities.
“I don’t think they’ve reached final conclusions on any of those yet,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Chad Sbragia said.
“But their aspirations are not small, and they’re not limited to a single geographic location. This is global in scale.”
Featured
Kabul releases 200 Taliban prisoners in bid to clear peace talks hurdle
The Afghan government has resumed the prisoner release program after freeing 200 hardcore Taliban prisoners late Tuesday, which could help clear the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.
According to officials, 153 were released on Tuesday and 47 on Monday.
This group is part of the batch of 320 prisoners that President Ashraf Ghani did not want to release based on the severity of their crimes.
Officials described the 320 as hardcore and as having masterminded some of the most heinous attacks in Afghanistan, including Kabul, over the past few years. Others meanwhile are classified as drug kingpins.
Sources speaking on anonymity have said the process could be finalized by Wednesday.
Ghani’s refusal to release the 320 prisoners resulted in stalled intra-Afghan negotiations but this week indications point towards the possibility of talks starting in Doha this week.
The news of the prisoner release meanwhile came after a phone call between Ghani and the United States’ National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert O’Brien on Monday night.
O’Brien discussed the need for intra-Afghan talks to start “without delay.”
The National Security Council said in a Twitter post that O’Brien had also reiterated US support for a “sovereign, democratic, and unified Afghanistan that never again serves as a source of international terrorism.”
“The US stands with the Afghan security forces who have made tremendous sacrifices for the Afghan people,” NSA tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace also said in a tweet that O’Brien told Ghani that the US would continue supporting the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces.
“The prisoner swap between the Taliban and the Afghan government was one of the issues that the two sides discussed on. Both sides emphasized the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations,” Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.
Featured
Committee approves draft law to include mother’s name on national IDs
Afghanistan’s Cabinet Committee on Legislation on Monday approved a bill to amend the Population Registration Act that would include a mother’s name on Tazkiras.
Currently, Tazkiras – or National Identity Documents – only carry the name of a person’s father.
According to a statement issued by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish’s office, the draft amendment was jointly drawn up by the Ministry of Justice and the National Bureau of Statistics and Information.
The Director of the National Statistics and Information Agency (NSIA) said that the proposed amendment of the Population Registration Act was aimed at integrating the Census Bureau into the NSIA.
The draft amendment will be put to the Cabinet and then to Parliament for approval.
This move comes after women’s rights activists launched a campaign three years ago demanding a mother’s name should be included in official documents.
In Afghanistan’s patriarchal society, the use of a woman’s name is regarded as inappropriate and even on birth certificates, there is no sign of the mother’s name.
But the #WhereIsMyName campaign launched by a small group of women’s rights activists in 2017 has fought to bring women’s given names to official documents.
#WhereIsMyName aims to challenge attitudes that allow men to make all decisions and leave women invisible and powerless.
Even according to Afghan law a mother’s name should not be recorded on a birth certificate.
The BBC recently reported that a source close to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had instructed the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (Accra) to look into the possibility of amending the country’s Population Registration Act to allow women to have their names on their children’s ID cards and birth certificates.
Fawzia Koofi, a former MP and women’s rights activist, told the BBC she welcomed the development, which “should have happened many years back”.
“The matter of including a woman’s name on the national ID card in Afghanistan is not a matter of women’s rights – it’s a legal right, a human right,” she said. “Any individual who exists in this world has to have an identity.”
