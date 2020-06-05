Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2020)

Reporters Without Borders says that at least 70 media workers in Afghanistan have been infected with the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Reporters Without Borders has released a statement titled “media professionals are added to death list either by attacks or Coronavirus” noting that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, at least 70 journalists and media workers have been infected.

The report says that two media workers in Afghanistan have died so far as a result of suffering from Covid-19.

The RWB notes that Sulaiman Yousufi, an Ariana News driver, and Nasir Ahmad Safi, an RTA reporter in Nangarhar province, were among the media workers who died of the Coronavirus.

Reporters Without Borders underlines that Afghan journalists infected by the Coronavirus do not have access to financial and medical resources.