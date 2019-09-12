Most Dangerous Daesh Group Arrested in Kabul: NDS

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2019)

The most ‘dangerous Daesh network’ was arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kabul city .

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Sharif with alias name of (Ajmal, Nasir, and Jaffar), Abdul Wahid and Saber Khan.

In a statement released on Thursday September 12, the NDS said that the group was involved in 29 deadly attacks in Kabul city.

The group has confessed the following attacks in the city:

1. Mortar attacks on the Presidential Palace on the Eid-ul-Fitr Day

2. Prepared five suicide attackers attacked National Army compounds in Qambar Circle

3. Firing a BM21 missile from 500-Family area of Kabul on the US embassy

4. Transferring a suicide attacker in Shashdarak area of Kabul and launching an attack on the journalists

5. Masterminding suicide attack on Pul-e-Mahmoud Khan

6. Plotting suicide attack on graduates of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim Defense University

7. Launching mortar attack on Musala of Shaheed Mazari

8. Plotting suicide attack on protestors in Shahr-e-Naw park

9. Launching attack on Ustad Mohaqiq house

10. Plotting attack on a minibus of the students in Silo road

11. Plotting attack on employees of the ministry of Hajj and pilgrimage affairs in Baraki square

13. Plotting attack on the camp of protesting female candidates

14. Plotting attack on the diplomates of the ministry of foreign affairs

15. Plotting suicide attack on Imam Zaman mosque in PD11 of Kabul

16. Plotting suicide attack on protestors near the election commission

17. Plotting second attack on protestors in Shahr-e-Naw park in Kabul

18. Plotting mine attack on Mufti Noman, one of the country’s scholars in Shakar Dara district of Kabul

19. Plotting attack on Enlightening Movement protestors in Deh Mazang Square in Kabul

20. Plotting attack on a car carrying Nepali nationals in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul

21. Transferring suicide attacker on mourners of Muharram in Karte-Sakhi Shrine

22. Plotting suicide attack on Haji Ramazan

23. Plotting suicide attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul

24. Plotting attack on foreign forces in 4th Mikrorayan

25. Planting mines in the airport road in front of the ministry of interior

26. Plotting suicide attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul

27. Plotting attack on a gathering of Jamiat-e-Islami in Khai Khana area of Kabul

28. Plotting suicide attack on police HQ in PD13 of Kabul

29. Launching rocket attack on Kabul airport and the US embassy