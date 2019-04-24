Moscow to Host Trilateral Meeting on Afghan Peace

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2019)

Moscow will host a trilateral meeting on the Afghan peace on Thursday between Russia, China, and the United States.

On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Kabul said in a statement that the meeting will be held at special representatives’ level in Moscow on April 25.

According to the statement, the direct U.S.-Taliban peace talks and the perspective of a national reconciliation process will be discussed in the meeting.

Russia has said it is in favor of coordinating international efforts for Afghan peace so that the “interests of regional states and Afghanistan’s neighbors” are reflected in peace-related meetings.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) expects the meeting to help Afghanistan reach to peace and stability.

“We hope the meeting pave the way for an intra-Afghan dialogue and ceasefire in the country,” said Asadullah Zairi, Deputy Spokesman of HPC.

Afghan experts are hopeful about the outcome of such meetings.

“Afghanistan’s war has its internal, regional and international aspects. Without the cooperation of regional powers such as Russia, U.S., and China, it is impossible to solve the issue of Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Saeedi, a political commentator.

“I believe the interference of Russia and China and their meeting with the U.S. will have a positive impact on the Afghan peace process,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam