Latest News
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks this month
Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, said Thursday that Moscow has planned to host international talks on Afghanistan on October, 20.
Kabulov did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments reported by Russian news agencies.
Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.
It also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.
Since then, the United States and its allies withdrew foreign troops after 20 years, the IEA seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.
Latest News
SIGAR to probe allegations that Ghani took money from country
John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country.
Ghani fled the country on August 15 and reportedly took with him bags stuffed with cash.
Ghani has denied the allegations.
However, speculation has persisted, and US Congress asked Sopko’s team to investigate the allegations.
“We haven’t proven that yet. We’re looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that,” Sopko told a House of Representatives subcommittee.
SIGAR has long been investigating fraud, waste and abuse during the US’s presence in Afghanistan.
Sopko suggested to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that oversees development aid, that the failure of the U.S. project shouldn’t have been a surprise, given rampant corruption and mismanagement.
“Corruption grew so pervasive that it ultimately threatened the security and reconstruction mission in Afghanistan,” he told the House panel.
The congressional hearing was one of a series looking at the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and the path forward. “We can apply the lessons learned in other conflict zones,” Representative Joaquin Castro, the subcommittee’s Democratic chairman, said.
Latest News
Dozens of stranded Afghans in India appeal for help
Dozens of Afghans who are stranded in India called for help on Wednesday saying they have run out of money and are unable to get home as there are no commercial flights.
The stranded Afghans have been in India for at least two months after having gone there either for medical treatment or to study.
One stranded Afghan, Sherine Aqa, said he had taken his wife to India two months ago for medical treatment and has not been able to return home.
“My wife had cancer and died. We didn’t have money to keep her body at a mortuary and had to bury her in India,” said Aqa.
Some students have also been stranded there and on Wednesday appealed to both the Indian and Afghan government to help them.
“Please, please return us to our families in Afghanistan,” said Maryam, an Afghan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghanistan’s Embassy in India have not yet commented.
“It has been a month and a half since I got stuck with my sick child,” said another Afghan.
This comes after all international commercial flights into and out of Kabul stopped following the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
However, IEA officials said this week that international flights would resume soon.
Latest News
UN humanitarian agencies call for immediate response to Afghan crisis
UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs in Afghanistan are in a race against time to deliver lifesaving aid to crisis-affected people and have called on donors to urgently turn pledges into reality.
According to a press release issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) millions of people in Afghanistan have been deeply affected by decades of conflict and displacement, chronic poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe drought, a failing health system, and an economy on the brink of collapse.
“Existing needs and vulnerabilities have also deepened following recent events, and economic shocks are tipping more people in Afghanistan into crisis,” the organization said.
Without urgent action, the humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate into next year and the Afghan authorities, UN member states, donors, humanitarian organizations, and other stakeholders “must mobilize immediately to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Last month, the donor community launched the Afghanistan Flash Appeal, calling for US$606 million to provide priority life-saving aid to 10.8 million vulnerable Afghans by the end of the year. However, to date, only 35% of this is funded, the UN said.
According to the statement, “pledges and commitments by donors must urgently be turned into reality to ensure humanitarian organizations can respond before it is too late”.
The UN also called on the new government to allow the swift and unhindered movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel into and out of Afghanistan, and to provide humanitarian financial exemptions to allow funds to reach aid organizations in the country.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, said: “The people of Afghanistan must not pay the price of collective failures. They deserve a normal life in peace and dignity.”
Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Representative and Country Director of WFP Afghanistan, said: “Afghanistan is on borrowed time. In my long career with WFP I’ve never before seen a crisis unfold at this pace and scale. We are witnessing a new depth of destitution as the drought and the economic crisis drives up food and fuel prices. Getting food to families across Afghanistan before the cold and harsh winter is what we must do now!”
Marin Din Kajdomcaj, UNHCR Deputy Representative in Afghanistan, said: “If the commitments made by the international community are not delivered on now, millions of displaced Afghans will struggle to survive over the coming winter. A lack of immediate action will inevitably lead to a deeper humanitarian crisis and further displacement that will have not only regional, but global implications.”
Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP Resident Representative for Afghanistan, said: “In addition to immediate assistance to save lives, the international community must act to save livelihoods and local economy, enhance resilience of communities, and prevent a total economic and social breakdown in the country.”
At the beginning of this year, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was already one of the worst in the world, with nearly half of the population – some 18.4 million people – in need of humanitarian assistance.
Conflict and insecurity have displaced nearly 700,000 people within the county this year, with more than 3.5 million Afghans uprooted by conflict in total.
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks this month
Afghan air corridor for cargo to resume next week
SIGAR to probe allegations that Ghani took money from country
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
COVID testing and vaccinations drop across Afghanistan
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
-
World4 days ago
Iran asked U.S. to unfreeze $10 billion to show good will, Iran official says
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed
-
Latest News5 days ago
40% of Herat’s historical sites in need of repairs: IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Without work and food, hundreds flee to Pakistan and Iran daily
-
Latest News5 days ago
Journalist among three killed in Nangarhar attack