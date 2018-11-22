Moscow Meeting Was an Investment to Reflect Taliban’s Aggressive Behavior: HPC

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2018)

A member of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) on Thursday criticized Russia for providing an international stage to the representatives of the Taliban insurgent group in Moscow conference in order to emphasize on the continuation of violence.

During a roundtable discussion at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS) in Kabul, Attaullah Salim Deputy Head of HPC said that the Council may not attend at the next Moscow meeting with the similar format.

“The meeting was a great investment to reflect Taliban’s aggressive behavior,” said Salim, who was one of the participants at Moscow event held some two weeks ago.

In addition, he warned Moscow and Washington to move in talks with Taliban with care because it will be difficult to recover the consequences.

Meanwhile, Russia accuses the Afghan government of not being able to make an independent decision about the Moscow meeting.

“Russia is not providing any financial or weaponry or any other type of support to the Taliban. We have contacts with the Taliban for the benefit of an intra-Afghan dialogue,” said Albert Khorev, Russia Deputy Ambassador to Kabul.

The Dissatisfaction of HPC comes after Russia hosted talks in Moscow, where representatives of High Peace Council and Taliban, as well as officials from a dozen nations, took part.