Moscow Meeting Ends with No Breakthrough on Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

The Moscow meeting between the Taliban representatives and Afghan politicians ended without a breakthrough on ceasefire.

A joint statement released on Thursday following the two days of informal talks between the two sides.

Both sides discussed continuing of the intra-Afghan dialogues, ceasefire, the release of prisoners, protection of civilians, foreign troops withdrawal, end of the foreigner’s interference, the perseverance of national sovereignty, and women rights, the statement said.

According to the statement, the talks were held in a friendly environment and the two sides reached to some agreements and progress.

But details of the agreements and progress was unknown in the statement.

During the last two days of informal talks in Moscow, the Taliban refused to sit with the representatives of the Afghan government including Afghanistan’s High Peace Council Chief Karim Khalili.

Prominent Afghan politicians including former President Hamid Karzai urged the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire during Eid days but it the call was refused by the Taliban team.

However, the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar said the group wants peace but the hurdles on the way of peace should be removed.