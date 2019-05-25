Moscow Invites Taliban to Afghanistan-Russia Relations Anniversary

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2019)

The familiar sources with the event said on Saturday that leaders and members of the Taliban office have been invited to attend the centennial celebration of the diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russian.

The familiar sources with the event that Hamid Karzai and some other politicians will also attend this event.

An intra-Afghan dialogue is supposed to be held between the Afghan politicians and the Taliban on the sideline the event.

“The Afghan politicians will have talks with the Taliban on the Afghan peace process,” said Nazar Mohammad Motmaein, a political commentator.

The ceremony is going to take place on May 28 but it is not cleared yet if the Afghan government is invited to attend it or not.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan High Council of Peace denied providing information on this.

“The Taliban delegates and the Afghan government officials will not have official talks in this summit,” said Sayeed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.

It seems that since the beginning of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban in Doha, and the Taliban and Afghan politicians in Moscow the relations of Kabul with Moscow and Washington got worse.

The intra-Afghan peace dialogue in Doha between the Taliban and Afghan government delegates was supposed to take place in late April but the Summit canceled after disagreements over the lengthy list of government were introduced.