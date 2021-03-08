Moscow invites stakeholders in peace process to a meeting

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2021)

International Women’s Day was marked by Afghan women from all walks of life on Monday, including female officials, women security force members and civilians.

For many however it was a day that highlighted the challenges, pain and suffering so many face on a daily basis.

One victim of domestic violence, Zahra, spoke out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her drug addict husband, who she said set fire to her and their house three months ago.

“He rescued his brothers first; when my turn arrived I was unconscious,” stated Zahra.

Doctors who treated Zahra said she sustained burns to 50 percent of her body and had to be hospitalized following the incident.

President Ashraf Ghani meanwhile said in a taped video marking the day that Afghan women have made enormous progress in the past few years and that they will represent themselves.

“Afghan women participate in national discussion as women,” said Ghani.

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said however that violence against women has increased in the past few months.

According to the AIHRC six women have been killed in recent targeted attacks.

“We demand women’s participation in peace talks, [women] from across the country and a ceasefire needs to be declared and [there needs to be] a reduction in violence,” said Shaharzad Akbar, head of AIHRC.

“Women are victims of the clashes and the continuation of war violates human rights especially women’s rights,” said Shabnam Salehi, a member of AIHRC.

Beside domestic violence Afghan women say that they are concerned that their achievements made over the past 20 years will be compromised in the peace talks and in any future peace agreement.