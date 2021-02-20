Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2021)

Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on Friday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghanistan peace process.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “both Pakistan and Russia have convergence of views on matters of mutual interest including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.”

Qureshi noted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process.

“He highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement said.“The Foreign

Minister expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations would lead to its desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement read.

The Pakistani official underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.

Russian Envoy Kabulov also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s military media wing said in a statement that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

Bajwa stated that peace in both Afghanistan and Pakistan is in greater interest of the region.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.

Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship,” the statement said.