Mortar Round Explosion Kills Three Members of One Family

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2018 10:32 am)

Three members of one family were killed and six others wounded after a mortar round exploded inside their house in the eastern Nangarhar province.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:00 AM, this morning in Chamtala area of Surkh Rod district of the province.

Mother and two children were among the dead people while all six wounded were children of the same family.

According to spokesperson of Nangarhar governor Attaullah Khogyani, the mortar round was dropped beside the house yesterday when Afghan forces and the Taliban engaged in a battle in the area.

The unexploded mortar shell was taken by the children to home today’s morning and it exploded inside the house.