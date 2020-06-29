Mortar fired by Afghan army killed 10 civilians in Helmand: source

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)

At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others wounded after mortars hit a residential area in Helmand province, a source said.

The incident happened in the Sangin district of the province on Monday morning.

A security source on a condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the mortars fired by the Afghan army as they were targeting Taliban militants sheltered in the area.

According to the source, mortars launched after the militants carried out attacks on Afghan forces from the area.

All the victims were civilians the source added.

Meanwhile, Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the incident but denied providing further details on casualties.

In a separate incident, six civilians were killed and two more injured after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the Washir district of Helmand on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that mine was planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.