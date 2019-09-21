Mortar Explosion Kills One, Injures Eight Others in Parwan

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2019)

A woman was killed and eight others including six children were injured after a mortar exploded in northern Parwan province on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Provincial deputy police chief Abdul Wasay Gulbahari told Ariana News that the incident took place at around 4pm this afternoon.

He added that the mortar was detonated at a residential house in Shah Mast Qalandar village in PD3 of the province.

According to Mr. Gulbahari, all of the victims were taken to the main hospital in Charikar City which is the capital of Parwan province.

Afghan security officials have blamed Taliban for the incident.

Civilians especially women and children are the most vulnerable targets to unexploded munitions scattered across the country during nearly two decades of war.