Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: April 26, 2021)
Continue Reading
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 24, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Government stance on foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2021)
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola9 mins ago
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Latest News3 hours ago
Mohib says troop withdrawal happening ‘sooner than expected’
Latest News4 hours ago
Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process: Qureshi
Sport8 hours ago
Shinwari takes over as Afghan Cricket Board CEO
Featured4 weeks ago
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
World4 weeks ago
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
World3 weeks ago
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
World4 weeks ago
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
World3 weeks ago
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
Morning News Show1 min ago
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola9 mins ago
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: the Afghan peace process discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to host trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Afghanistan and Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
-
Latest News4 days ago
US aircraft carrier in Gulf likely to help cover US troop withdrawal
-
COVID-194 days ago
India records world’s biggest single-day rise in COVID cases